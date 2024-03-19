Volkswagen's Chattanooga Plant Petitions For Unionization

Volkswagen employees in Chattanooga, TN, have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for a vote to join the UAW. Clearly pleased, the union shared this world with the news on Monday to be accompanied by the requisite media agitprop.

This will be the first time a non-union automotive plant has filed for a union election in quite some time. The UAW called it a “grassroots effort” following the UAW’s previous contract negotiations with Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.



VW’s facility in Chattanooga is the company’s only assembly facility inside the United States and presently employs roughly 4,300 people. Unlike the automaker’s European factories, it has always lacked union representation. The UAW claimed that a super-majority of eligible workers at the Volkswagen plant had signed union cards over the last three months.