Volkswagen's Cupra Could Be ‘Wiped Out’ By Last Minute EU Tariffs On Chinese EVs

Cupra boss Wayne Griffiths warns that the brand could be “wiped out” by new European Union tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China. He further emphasized that if the VW Group-owned brand fails to meet its sales targets under these new conditions, the company might be forced to scale back production and make difficult decisions, including cutting employees. Cupra, a subsidiary of Seat within the VW Group, has been growing rapidly since becoming its own brand in 2018, selling over 246,000 vehicles last year. While most of its models are built in Europe, the new Tavascan will be produced in China and now faces a hefty 21.3% tariff on top of the existing 10%.



Read Article