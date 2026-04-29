Volkswagen's Electric ID Polo To Take On The Low Cost Mini Segment

The new Volkswagen ID Polo, the long-awaited sub-£22,000 electric hatchback, is "just the beginning" of a massive reinvention for the brand's EV line-up, according to its technology boss.

The new model is considered vital to help Volkswagen claim a share of the fast-growing electric B-segment and will take on rivals including the Renault 5 and Fiat Grande Panda. It should also help Volkswagen to further boost its EV uptake.

The ID Polo is Volkswagen's first model to encompass a new design language under the leadership of Andreas Mindt, which brings the brand's EVs much closer to their long-running petrol counterparts. It closely mirrors the ID 2all concept from 2023, which was created by Mindt and his team in just six weeks.