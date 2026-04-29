Volkswagen's Electric ID Polo To Take On The Low Cost Mini Segment

Agent009 submitted on 4/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:06:36 AM

Views : 414 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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The new Volkswagen ID Polo, the long-awaited sub-£22,000 electric hatchback, is "just the beginning" of a massive reinvention for the brand's EV line-up, according to its technology boss.
 
The new model is considered vital to help Volkswagen claim a share of the fast-growing electric B-segment and will take on rivals including the Renault 5 and Fiat Grande Panda. It should also help Volkswagen to further boost its EV uptake.
 
The ID Polo is Volkswagen's first model to encompass a new design language under the leadership of Andreas Mindt, which brings the brand's EVs much closer to their long-running petrol counterparts. It closely mirrors the ID 2all concept from 2023, which was created by Mindt and his team in just six weeks.
 


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Volkswagen's Electric ID Polo To Take On The Low Cost Mini Segment

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