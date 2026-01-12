Volkswagen's First Extended Range Vehicle Is A Massive Land Yacht

The missing piece of Volkswagen’s electrification puzzle is now in place, as the company is introducing its first EV with a range-extending gasoline engine. The ID. Era 9X hails from China via the local VW-SAIC joint venture and serves as a production-ready version of last year’s ID. Era concept.

Exuding a touch of Range Rover flair, the full-size SUV with six seats ushers in a new design language created specifically for VW models sold in China. A look at the technical specifications reveals it’s among the largest vehicles ever launched by the brand. Measuring 205 inches (5,207 mm) long, it eclipses the second-generation Atlas introduced last year in China as the Teramont Pro.