Volkswagen's First Extended Range Vehicle Is A Massive Land Yacht

Agent009 submitted on 1/12/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:39:15 AM

Views : 472 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The missing piece of Volkswagen’s electrification puzzle is now in place, as the company is introducing its first EV with a range-extending gasoline engine. The ID. Era 9X hails from China via the local VW-SAIC joint venture and serves as a production-ready version of last year’s ID. Era concept.
 
Exuding a touch of Range Rover flair, the full-size SUV with six seats ushers in a new design language created specifically for VW models sold in China. A look at the technical specifications reveals it’s among the largest vehicles ever launched by the brand. Measuring 205 inches (5,207 mm) long, it eclipses the second-generation Atlas introduced last year in China as the Teramont Pro.


Read Article


Volkswagen's First Extended Range Vehicle Is A Massive Land Yacht

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)