Volkswagen's ID.2 Low Cost EV Spotted For The First Time Testing

Agent009 submitted on 8/15/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:42:04 PM

Views : 192 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Volkswagen ID.2, the brand’s cheapest electric car, is real. Volkswagen’s ID.2 was officially spotted for the first time out testing. The sub 25,000 euro ($27,500) electric vehicle is affordable, like a Polo, but still spacious like a Golf.
 
After unveiling the ID.2 concept over a year ago, Volkswagen’s most affordable EV is out for testing.
To fend off low-cost EVs from Tesla and Chinese OEMs, Volkswagen revealed the ID.2all concept last March. It will sit below the ID.3 with a starting price under 25,000 euros, or about $27,500.


Read Article


Volkswagen's ID.2 Low Cost EV Spotted For The First Time Testing

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)