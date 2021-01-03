Volkswagen's ID 3 May Be The First EV Convertible

Posting on LinkedIn, Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter suggested that an open-roof version of the brand's electric hatchback "could provide an entirely new, extraordinary feeling of freedom". He added that the concept is "a very tempting idea", and that Volkswagen is considering how it could be taken to production.

VW Group CEO Herbert Diess took to Twitter to introduce the concept, asking followers: "We‘re thinking about an e-convertible, maybe an ID 3 convertible. What do you think?"