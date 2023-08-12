Volkswagen's ID.3 May Be The Foundation For the Next GTI

Agent009 submitted on 12/8/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:47:37 AM

Views : 306 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

For a company that did more than any other to create the whole hot hatch movement back in the 1970s and ’80s, VW has been very slow off the mark when it comes to giving its ID.3 some GTI-style pep.

The recently-facelifted ID.3 has a couple of different battery options, but every version has a single motor driving the rear wheels and there’s not much difference in performance between them: zero to 62 mph (100 kmh) in 7.4 seconds for the car with the small power pack and 7.9 seconds for the longer-legged, but heavier car.




Read Article


Volkswagen's ID.3 May Be The Foundation For the Next GTI

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)