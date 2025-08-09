Volkswagen's ID.4 To Be Overhauled And Renamed ID.Tiguan

The Volkswagen ID.4 will be so thoroughly updated next year that it’ll warrant a completely new identity, Auto Express can confirm. The changes will be so significant, it’ll be reincarnated as the Volkswagen ID.Tiguan – despite having only been on sale for four years.
 
“ID.4 is our major-selling vehicle; it has to be in that space”, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Thomas Schafer, told us. He said the car “has to be updated to the new design language, the interior – it’s a fantastic car.
 
“The ID.4 will get the MEB+ [platform], with the new battery, the cells; LFP technology and all that is coming in. It’s going to be a huge step up from today’s car”, Schafer said.


