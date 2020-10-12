Volkswagen's ID.6 Is The Answer To Mercedes-Benz EQC And BMW i4 EV Sedans

While many car buyers nowadays are flocking to buy crossovers and SUVs, it seems manufacturers have not completely lost faith in more traditional sedans and wagons. Volkswagen is selling very high numbers of high-riding vehicles, yet ti doesn’t want to give up on the three-box sedan or the traditional load lugger, not even for its new generation of all-electric vehicles.

After the ID.3 and ID.4, one of the next additions to the ID range of electric cars is expected to be the ID.6 which will reportedly be available as both a sedan and a wagon. This model will apparently debut in the fourth quarter of 2023, and even though it will mostly be aimed at China where sedans are still a status symbol, there is a high likelihood that it will be sold elsewhere too.