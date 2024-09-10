Volkswagen's ID Buzz Electric Minivan Can Be Optioned Out To Over $71,000

After what felt like an eternity, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric minivan can finally be ordered in the United States after the online configurator went live on VW’s website. As a reminder, the ID. Buzz debuted as a concept vehicle back in 2017 and went on sale in Europe in the summer of 2022, so it would be an understatement to say that it took its sweet time getting here. In the U.S., the ID. Buzz is only available in the long-wheelbase version, with either single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive, while other parts of the world also get a standard-wheelbase version, which is also cheaper. But here’s a nice bit of trivia that’s sure to get at least one of your uncles riled up this Thanksgiving: no matter how much money you spend on it, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz has drum brakes for the rear wheels.



