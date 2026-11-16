Volkswagen's ID. Tiguan To Replace Both The ID.4 And ID.5 EVs

Europe's largest automaker by global sales has recently started assembling the ID. Tiguan. Hailing from the Emden factory in northern Germany, the zero-emission model doesn't replace only the ID.4 crossover. For model year 2027, the ID.5 isn't coming back due to sluggish demand across European markets.

Volkswagen says that ID. Tiguan deliveries will begin in the earliest part of 2027. This crossover couldn't have arrived at a more awkward moment for the Emden complex, which faces an uncertain future under the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer's latest restructuring plan.