Volkswagen's MEB+ Platform To Have 435 Mile Range

Following the departure of Herbert Diess, it is be interesting to see whether the Volkswagen Group's new leadership will follow the EV strategy he outlined or make changes.

 

The first signs point to the latter variant, as a November 2022 report from Germany claimed VW put the Project Trinity flagship EV—and the new plant planned to be built in Wolfsburg for it and other SSP-based models by 2026—under review.

Manager Magazin suggested that Volkswagen might not open the Project Trinity factory until 2030, a huge delay if the rumor turns out to be true. According to the latest reports, the company will make a decision on whether it needs a new plant for Project Trinity at all in February 2023.



