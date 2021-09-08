Volkswagen's Master Plan To Dominate Tesla Begins With Battery Production

In the ever-expanding electric vehicle space, automakers are working to secure their spot as battery-building powerhouses. The young market is presently dominated by Tesla, though others are rushing into EV manufacturing in order to outpace their competitors. Volkswagen, one of the largest legacy automakers by sales, believes that it can do that better than anyone else. Back in 2019, VW pivoted from sourcing batteries to wanting in-house development and manufacturing, pledging a $1 billion investment to the cause—in all, that's just a fraction of the $30 billion it has spent in research and development between 2018 and 2020. After a few years of trial and error, the Germans quickly realized that building EVs is a lot harder when you can't get your hands on enough batteries. Therefore, it plans to become self-sufficient by building its own.



