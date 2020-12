Official pricing has been released for the eighth-generation Golf R. Volkswagen’s website pages for the model are now live across Europe, and these provide some insight regarding how much American drivers will pay for the privilege of piloting one of these rockets.

The Golf R starts at slightly under £40,000 GBP in the United Kingdom. It will cost a little over €52,000 EUR in Spain. And in Volkswagen’s native Germany, the hottest VW hatch starts at around €48,000 EUR.