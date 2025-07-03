Volkswagen's New ID.1 To Use Rivian Developed Software

When the new ID.1 electric city car arrives in showrooms in 2027, it will be the first model from Volkswagen to utilise a brand-new software architecture that’s been co-developed in a joint-venture with American EV brand Rivian. The high-stakes stock buyout of the US company by VW came with the stipulation that its advanced software basis could be quickly applied to new Volkswagen models to improve performance and flexibility, while also speeding up the development process. The ID.1 will be the first of these new vehicles, with every model from then on due to use the same software package.



