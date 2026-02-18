Volkswagen's New Performance T-Roc R Caught Winter Testing

The new T-Roc R will be arriving in the Volkswagen range soon, bringing hot hatch power to the firm’s compact crossover. We’ve seen it camouflaged already in a studio, but now Volkswagen has been caught testing the Volkswagen T-Roc R on the road, or should we say snow? 

 
The test car we’ve seen ditches the blanked-out lower grille and hides some of the outer edges of the front bumper too - suggesting some tweaks are in store there. Though the already sporty T-Roc R-Line model’s overall look will be carried over. A set of unique forged alloys will come on the T-Roc R, though they may not be larger than the optional 20-inch rims available on the standard car. 


