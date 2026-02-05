Volkswagen's New Pickup Will Be Called The Tukan

The Volkswagen Tarok was revealed in November 2018 at the São Paulo International Motor Show. A while later, the international health crisis arrived. It is not clear how or if the pandemic had anything to do with the production delay of that project, but it took the German carmaker almost 9 years for that to happen. In 2027, you'll learn more about the Tukan. That's the name the Tarok received, probably because it was developed and will be produced in Brazil, at the company's São José dos Pinhais factory, in the state of Paraná. Known so far as the project VW 247 or Udara, the new vehicle will have some interesting technical characteristics.



Read Article