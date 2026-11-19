This is the new Volkswagen T-Roc R, a fresh high-performance variant of VW’s second-generation small SUV. Like before, the T-Roc R aims to offer the performance and driver engagement of a hot hatchback with the extra practicality of a slightly larger body, but this time around it’s leading VW’s charge of new performance tech, rather than simply applying what’s already available in other models. Pricing in the UK has yet to be confirmed, but we expect it to cost from about £47,000, or around that of a well specified Golf R. Fundamentally, the latest T-Roc is still based on the MQB platform as employed by the previous model. However, as part of its ‘evo’ makeover it now packs some fresh and more serious hardware.



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