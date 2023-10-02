Volkswagen's New US Pickup Will Not Be 100% Combustion Powered

Volkswagen North America CEO Pablo Di Si toldat the 2023 Chicago Auto Show that the brand's upcoming pickup truck will not have a pure combustion engine, meaning it will either be a hybrid or plug-in hybrid when it goes on sale. When will that be, exactly? Di Si could not provide a precise date but did confirm that VW will "be looking at opportunities for pickups later this year, specifically in Q3 and Q4."

Is that an official confirmation on VW's part that it will one day soon offer a truck in North America? It sure sounds like it to us. To date, this is the highest level of confirmation about the automaker's North American truck plans. Overseas, the new Ford Ranger-based, second-generation Amorak was recently revealed but, like its predecessor, will not be brought stateside.