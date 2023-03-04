Volkswagen's Next-Gen T-Roc to be Final ICE Car Before Full EV Transition in 2033

The upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc will be the company's last purely internal combustion engine (ICE) car before transitioning to a fully electric lineup by 2033. The second generation T-Roc will be released in 2026 and will share its range of internal combustion engines with the new Volkswagen Passat, Tiguan, and Golf. The Passat is slated for launch in 2025, while the Tiguan and Golf will be introduced in 2024.



Despite rumors that Volkswagen is developing an electric version of the T-Roc called the "ID Roc," the company denies having immediate plans for such a vehicle. A spokesperson stated that the "ID Roc" trademark registration was merely a form of future-proofing, and that the company has no plans to abandon its ICE T-Roc, which is currently one of its best-selling models. The spokesperson confirmed that a successor to the current T-Roc is in the works and will be released in 2026.



The next-generation T-Roc will be based on the MQB platform, which has already underpinned over 40 million cars and will see action in another 40 million by 2030. The current T-Roc is available with a range of petrol engines, including 1.0-litre three-cylinder and 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged options. While a hybrid version isn't offered, a mild-hybrid drivetrain may be introduced by 2026 to help reduce the company's reliance on ICE technology.



Volkswagen Group boss Thomas Schäfer has confirmed that strict Euro 7 emissions regulations are driving the company's transition to electric vehicles, with the company even willing to remove smaller cars like the Polo from its lineup rather than comply with the regulations, which could add up to €5000 to the cost of a car.



If an electric version of the T-Roc is developed, it may use the same MEB Entry underpinnings as the recently-unveiled Volkswagen ID.2, which offers similar levels of practicality as the Golf. The electric T-Roc could feature a front-mounted 223bhp electric motor and a range of up to 280 miles.







