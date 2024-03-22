Volkswagen's Performance Brand Is Coming To American Shores - Welcome Cupra

Cupra is saying "Buenos dias, America!" which is Spanish for "Good morning, America!" The brand is finally getting ready for its debut in the United States. The Volkswagen Group carmaker with athletic DNA has been waiting for the right moment. And it seems that it is inching closer. Cupra will play the part of the sporty models of the group, a segment where Volkswagen lacked a representative. The US-bound lineup will comprise the electric Formentor and a yet-unnamed larger model, specifically designed and built in North America at one of the Volkswagen Group's factories, because that is what America wants at the end of the day. Building the model on American territory will give the brand a chance to qualify for the EV tax credit.



