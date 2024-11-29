Volkswagen's Project Trinity Flagship Vehicle Will Be Rivian Powered

Volkswagen's flagship EV, coined "Project Trinity," has been hyped up as the German brand's saving grace in a time when VW has gone from just a cool guy brand to one that is struggling to convince people to buy their vehicles. But, VW has also been kicking Trinity's can down the road, delaying it in favor of other vehicles like the new Golf EV and members of the current ID-family lineup. Now we know why. It turns out that Volkswagen is really taking to its new partnership with Rivian—after all, it's spending $5 billion on the joint venture for a reason. And Trinity? Well, its flagship EV should be using its new flagship architecture. And that's exactly what the automaker plans on doing, according to Automotive News.



