Volkswagen's R Performance Brand To Become All Electric

More than two decades after introducing itself to the world with the R32 Golf, Volkswagen’s R division is seeking greater independence within the brand by securing its own pavilion at the Autostadt exhibition center in Wolfsburg. This space will be dedicated to presenting new models and hosting special events. Beginning in the summer of 2024, VW’s performance-focused division will “present itself as an independent brand” at the theme park, aiming to raise awareness about its range and increasingly significant role within the VW Group



