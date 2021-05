When the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos begins arriving at U.S. dealerships next month, most consumers may have a hard time differentiating it from the brand's top-selling Tiguan — and that's by design. But while the styling may be similar between these two segment-sharing compact crossovers, the brand's strategy to separate them by features and price will give VW is first real entry-level vehicle in the growing and crowded segment.



