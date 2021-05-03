Volkswagen's Trinity Project Promises Revolutionary New EV Flagship

The forthcoming flagship model has been described previously as a “highly efficient flat-seat concept with an iconic design,” and a teaser image shown as part of a Volkswagen presentation suggests that it will take the form of a swooping saloon similar to the Arteon.

The machine will be built on Wolfsburg's advanced new Project Trinity EV architecture , which will use elements from the MEB EV platform but with new powertrains and advanced software. That will enable it to offer substantially more advanced systems, both in terms of driving technology and connectivity.



