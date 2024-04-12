Volkwagen CEO Tells Workers They Aren't Living In A Fantasy World - Jobs Will Be Lost and Factories Will Close

Volkswagen CEO Olivier Blume faced a huge booing crowd in Germany today, telling tens of thousands of workers that the company isn’t operating in “a fantasy world” and that plants will be closing and jobs will be lost. Here’s the latest.

On Monday, a hundred thousand workers walked off at nine Volkswagen factories across Germany, including its EV-only factory, bringing assembly lines to a grinding halt in the battle over the slashed pay, lost jobs, and the automaker’s future. Now Blume is locked in an intense dispute with IG Metall, with management pushing for major cuts while workers are threatening more strikes if a fair deal isn’t met.