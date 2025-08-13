Volvo Abandons EVs And Sedans In US Market

It has been a rather volatile year for automakers thanks to on-again, off-again, and then on-again before off-again tariffs wreaking havoc on supply chains, material costs, and companies' long-term planning. Volvo might finally have begun feeling the impact of those taxes, while also responding to the relentless march of American consumer preference, as it is trimming its U.S. vehicle lineup after the 2026 model year. The cuts center on the body styles Volvo made its name with: Sedans and station wagons. Beyond 2026, Volvo will be an all-SUV maker, at least here in the U.S., where such vehicles remain ever popular while traditional cars have seen shrinking interest.



