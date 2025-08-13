Volvo Abandons EVs And Sedans In US Market

Agent009 submitted on 8/13/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:58:56 AM

Views : 1,170 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motortrend.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It has been a rather volatile year for automakers thanks to on-again, off-again, and then on-again before off-again tariffs wreaking havoc on supply chains, material costs, and companies' long-term planning. Volvo might finally have begun feeling the impact of those taxes, while also responding to the relentless march of American consumer preference, as it is trimming its U.S. vehicle lineup after the 2026 model year. The cuts center on the body styles Volvo made its name with: Sedans and station wagons. Beyond 2026, Volvo will be an all-SUV maker, at least here in the U.S., where such vehicles remain ever popular while traditional cars have seen shrinking interest.

Read Article


Volvo Abandons EVs And Sedans In US Market

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)