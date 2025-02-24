Volvo Accused Of Selling Knock Off Premium Audio In High End Models

Bowers & Wilkins is known for its high-performance and meticulously engineered audio systems. The British brand can be found in luxury cars from brands such as BMW, Aston Martin, McLaren, and, yes, Volvo. However, recent reports from China suggest that Volvo owners are receiving less than authentic audio equipment.

According to Ars Technica, a Volvo S60 owner confronted his dealership after noticing the vehicle’s Tweeter-on-Top center speaker read “Bovvers & VVilkins.” Yup, that would be two Vs instead of one W in both Bowers and Wilkins. You can see the referenced image on the Chinese-language outlet The Liberty Times. A close-up image of the disjointed “VV” can be viewed via Sohu.

The Volvo sedan owner had brought his vehicle in to have its original Bowers & Wilkins sound system replaced. The reason wasn’t mentioned. In the U.S., the Bowers & Wilkins premium audio is a $3,200 option only available for the top-of-the-line S60 Ultra.