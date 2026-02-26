Volvo Adds More Affordable Model The The EX30 EV Lineup - Will It Seduce Many Buyers?

Volvo has just brought a new powertrain option to the EX30 lineup. The base version of the Geely-owned automaker's smallest electric crossover will become cheaper and will also get new trims and a new interior design.

Volvo is making its tiny EX30 more attractive with new features and a new entry-level option. This means that customers will be able to buy the EX30 with 148 horsepower (150 metric horsepower) and a battery with a capacity of 51 kWh.

The unit stores enough energy for a trip of up to 210 miles (339 kilometers) before the car needs to be plugged in again. For those who would rather have more range on tap, Volvo offers the larger battery, with a 69-kWh capacity, which is enough for up to 296 miles (476 kilometers).