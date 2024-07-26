Volvo Backs Off EV Only Pledge As Market Demand Falters

Volvo's chief commercial officer Bjorn Annwall said just last year that there were "no ifs, no buts" about selling only fully electric cars after the turn of the decade. The brand, according to Annwall, would not "sell a single car" that is not fully electric after 2030. But now, it's finding some ifs and buts as well. As the demand for EVs proves to be uneven globally, especially for Western brands in China and with various uncertainties in the U.S., Volvo's leadership team has taken a step back and begun to ponder if the future is meant to be more hybrid-focused—at least in the meantime.



