Volvo Begins Installing Fast Chargers At Local Starbucks Stores

Volvo and Starbucks have previously announced their intention to install as many as 60 DC Fast chargers at certain stores along a certain route. Now, the two companies have returned with an update, as their project has begun installing the first DC Fast chargers in selected stores in Utah and Colorado.



The new collaboration that will allow EV users to have a safe, familiar, and comfortable place to charger their vehicles and themselves, as Volvo describes Starbucks stores, involves ChargePoint, which is the network that installed and offers support for the DC chargers that will be placed at specific locations along a 1,350-mile route that spans from the Colorado front range and the Starbucks headquarters in Seattle.



Read Article