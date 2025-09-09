Volvo Boss Says Some Western Brands Will Not Survive The Shift To EVs - Care To Guess Who Won't Make It?

Hakan Samuelsson was brought out of retirement to guide Volvo Car AB through one of its most challenging periods.

Grappling with disappointing sales, software glitches, delays in key new models and even the threat of a sales ban in the US, Li Shufu — the billionaire behind China’s Geely Automotive Holdings Ltd., Volvo’s majority owner — turned to the 74-year-old Swede, who had previously led Volvo for nearly a decade and steered it through its 2021 public listing.