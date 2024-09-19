Volvo C40 Recharge Resale Values Fall Of A Cliff After One Year

The 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge is a sleek electric crossover with commendable performance. It's also not cheap.

The 2023 model started at $56,395 for the Core version and leaped to $61,195 for the Ultimate trim, the only version with adaptive cruise control. Despite the high price, it is closer in length to a Chevrolet Bolt EUV than a Tesla Model Y, and its range is just an okay 226 miles. Brand new, the C40 is easy to ignore, but used ones are seriously decreasing in price.

Today, you can find used ones for as low as $25,000. At that price, it's hard not to consider one.