Volvo Claims It Has Stopped Making Wagons Because Consumers Overwhelmingly Want SUVs

Volvo is just months away from becoming an all-SUV brand in the United States. It’s hard to believe it has come to this, but the sole remaining wagon is going the way of the dodo. Order books for the V60 Cross Country will close in late January, with U.S. production ending in April. You might still be able to find the lifted estate at a dealer for a little while longer, but time is running out. The V60 Cross Country’s cancellation in the U.S. follows the demise of the V60 Polestar Engineered earlier this year. Looking at the glass half full, the V60 will continue to be offered in other markets as the brand’s last wagon. As a refresher, the larger V90 was discontinued globally just a few months ago, sadly without a replacement in sight.



Read Article