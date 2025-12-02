Volvo Claims More Electric Off Roaders Are On The Way

Cross Country is a name that’s adorned plenty of Volvos in the past 25 years, and after the firm recently brought it back on the new all-electric EX30 Cross Country, it has hinted to Auto Express that more Cross Country EVs are on the way. Speaking to us at the reveal of the EX30 Cross Country, Joakim Hermansson, the product lead for the EX30, said: “Cross Country isn’t going anywhere”. Backing this up, Volvo’s CEO, Jim Rowan, also said: “We know that more and more people are seeking ways to get closer to nature. This is why with our new Cross Country Experience, we aim to create an entire ecosystem around those models.”



