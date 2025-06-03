Volvo Considers Expanding US Production To Avoid Trump Tariffs

The tariff hokey-cokey is continuing, and it’s not just US automakers that are trying to figure out what to do next. Volvo, fresh from the launch of its new ES90 sedan, has confirmed that execs are considering moving production to the US to avoid the Trump administration’s proposed tariffs.

As of this writing, President Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican-imported cars are scheduled to come into effect in April, having been postponed by a month following concerns from Ford, Stellantis, and GM.