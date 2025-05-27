Volvo Cuts 3,000 Jobs In Major Cost Cutting Move

Sweden-based automaker Volvo Cars on Monday said it would cut around 3,000 jobs as part of a major cost-cutting drive.

The move comes after the company, which is owned by China’s Geely Holding, announced an 18 billion Swedish kronor ($1.89 billion) cost and cash action plan late last month.

Volvo Cars said the 3,000 job cuts would primarily impact office-based positions in Sweden and represent around 15% of the firm’s total office-based workforce.

“The actions announced today have been difficult decisions, but they are important steps as we build a stronger and even more resilient Volvo Cars,” Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars president and CEO, said in a statement.