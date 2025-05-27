Volvo Cuts 3,000 Jobs In Major Cost Cutting Move

Agent009 submitted on 5/27/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:09:03 AM

Views : 352 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cnbc.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Sweden-based automaker Volvo Cars on Monday said it would cut around 3,000 jobs as part of a major cost-cutting drive.
 
The move comes after the company, which is owned by China’s Geely Holding, announced an 18 billion Swedish kronor ($1.89 billion) cost and cash action plan late last month.
 
Volvo Cars said the 3,000 job cuts would primarily impact office-based positions in Sweden and represent around 15% of the firm’s total office-based workforce.
 
“The actions announced today have been difficult decisions, but they are important steps as we build a stronger and even more resilient Volvo Cars,” Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars president and CEO, said in a statement.


Read Article


Volvo Cuts 3,000 Jobs In Major Cost Cutting Move

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)