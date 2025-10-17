Volvo Decides That 70 Years In America Isn't Something To Celebrate

Agent009 submitted on 10/17/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:00 AM

Views : 3,200 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

But the truth is, the Swedish automaker under Chinese patronage has decided against such a 'mundane' thing, and instead they're going into fashion with a collaboration with Sergio Hudson.
 
Headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey, the local subsidiary, Volvo Car USA LLC, has been "providing sales, marketing, parts, service, technology, and training support to Volvo automobile retailers" in the United States since the 1950s. They also have offices in California and a manufacturing facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina. On the other hand, the Sergio Hudson brand is much younger.


Read Article


Volvo Decides That 70 Years In America Isn't Something To Celebrate

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)