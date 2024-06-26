Volvo Delays Anticipated $35,000 EX30 EV

The 2025 Volvo EX30 is one of the most anticipated electric vehicles of the year, bringing a luxury badge for a mainstream $35,000 price tag. Unfortunately, reservation holders who are eager to take delivery of the EX30 in the United States will need to be patient because Volvo has just announced a major delay. "Today Volvo Car USA is informing retailers and EX30 preorder customers that due to changes in the global automotive landscape, the US introduction of the EX30 will be delayed while we ramp up production at our plant in Ghent, Belgium, with a 2025 target delivery date to be announced," a Volvo spokesperson told CarBuzz. The EX30 was set to arrive in late 2024, but will now be pushed back until the following calendar year. Volvo did not provide a specific month or quarter to expect EX30 arrivals in the US.



