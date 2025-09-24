Volvo Doubles Down On US Market - Will Invest More In South Carolina Car Plant

Volvo Cars is strengthening its presence in the United States with new investments at its Ridgeville plant outside Charleston, South Carolina. The Swedish automaker announced plans to build a next-generation hybrid model at the facility before 2030, underscoring its long-term commitment to the U.S. market and to expanding its local manufacturing footprint.

The Ridgeville plant, which broke ground in 2015, has become an important piece of Volvo's global production network alongside its factories in Europe and China. Since its opening, Volvo has invested around $1.3 billion in the site, equipping it with advanced capabilities for multiple platforms, technologies, and models.