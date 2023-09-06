Volvo Doubles Down - Will Be All EV By 2030

Volvo, the maker of the EX90 and XC40 Recharge, will have an all-electric lineup globally by 2030, “no ifs, no buts,” according to the brand’s chief commercial officer Bjorn Annwall, who spoke with Automotive News on the sidelines at the launch event for the company’s all-new EV, the EX30 small crossover.

"Volvo will not sell a single car that is not full-electric after 2030, regardless of market," said Annwall, which is a stark contrast to rival brands such as Mercedes-Benz, which pledged to go all-electric by 2030 “where market conditions allow.”

At the same time, names like BMW and Toyota are playing it safe and going with a diversified powertrain offering ranging from gasoline, battery-powered, and hydrogen-powered platforms for the foreseeable future.