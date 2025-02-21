Volvo ES90 Defines Volvo's Software Driven Future

It’s been proven that we’ve already reached “peak” gas sometime a few years ago. Volvo may be one of a few brands that recently announced its intention to somewhat slow its transition to full EV, but the EV full revolution at the brand is still marching onward. Next up at Volvo is the ES90 — a sedan that aims to be one of the market's most software-driven offerings. Of course, software-driven cars are sort of a big hot-button topic in the era of EVs, that may or may not mean anything to the average buyer. Brands like Tesla have won customers because of it’s lightning-fast interface that does more than the standard radio or heating controls of a standard car. Tesla’s full-self-driving and autopilot semi-autonomous driving software is a big draw for customers and stockbrokers alike, who see the software as the next big frontier in vehicles.



