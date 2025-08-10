Volvo EX30 EV SUV Hits the Road At $38,950

The Volvo EX30 is now even more affordable. Volvo launched the EX30 Single Motor in the US, with prices starting under $40,000, but that’s not all.

Volvo promised it was coming. Although the cheaper EX30 trim was scheduled to arrive in the US by the end of 2024, Volvo ultimately pushed back its arrival as it ramped up production.



Almost a year later, the Volvo EX30 Single Motor is finally available on Volvo’s US website. Prices for the 2026 Volvo EX30 start at just $38,950. That’s a nearly $6,000 price reduction from the 2025 model, which started at $44,600.