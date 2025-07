I've never yelled at a car more than this one—and I mean outwardly, openly expressing frustration at an inanimate object.

A two-mile trip down the road to the grocery store should be entirely uneventful. But for some reason, the Volvo EX30 won't stop beeping at me. My crime? Taking too long to adjust the fan speed. "Keep your eyes on the road," it warns me. But this is a problem you, the vehicle, created.