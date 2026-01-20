Volvo EX60 Photos Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Debut

Swedish automaker Volvo prepares to unleash its next full-electric sport utility vehicle on January 21, but as it often happens with such debuts, a few choice pictures of the real thing have been posted online. Although its exterior styling is reminiscent of the SPA2-based EX90 and CMA-based XC70, the all-new EX60 is based on a completely new platform. SPA3, which is Volvo's way of saying Scalable Product Architecture 3, puts a bigger emphasis on modularity. It also utilizes megacasting production techniques, all in the name of reduced complexity and weight. Benefitting from an 800-volt setup, this platform has been confirmed with cell-to-body technology. That means the high-voltage battery is a structural part of the chassis.



