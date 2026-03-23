Volvo Has Lost It's Shine - Ranks Near The Bottom Of Reliability Rankings

If safety is what first comes to mind when you think of Volvo, dependability is a close second. In advertisements, the automaker once touted the indestructible nature of its cars as often as it did safety innovations. But in the benchmark J.D. Power rankings, Volvo has slid nearly to the bottom. In J.D. Power’s 2026 Vehicle Dependability Study, which measures dependability of new cars and trucks by the number of owner-reported problems per 100 vehicles, Volvo was ranked next-to-last. Owners surveyed reported 296 problems per 100 vehicles, just ahead of Volkswagen (301), but behind perennial problem children Jeep (267) and Land Rover (274). The average across all brands was 204 problems per 100 vehicles.



Read Article