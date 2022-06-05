Volvo Introduces The Refreshed 2023 XC40 Family

Despite suffering a slow start to 2022, Volvo continues to innovate and improve its product offering in the US. The Swedish manufacturer is pushing harder than ever in the field of EV tech, and most of its models are either heading toward an all-electric future, or at least hybridization of some sort. Its massively popular range of XC SUVs continues to lead in sales, and now two of its most popular models, the Volvo XC40 and the all-electric XC40 Recharge are getting a notable refresh for the 2023 model year. The refresh will include new styling updates, an all-hybrid powertrain lineup for the XC40, and the introduction of a Google-based infotainment system to the entire XC40 lineup.



