Volvo Is Getting Crushed In The US Market

Agent009 submitted on 11/4/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:54:20 AM

Views : 246 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

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Volvo is having some trouble adapting to the fast-paced auto market changes in the U.S. From flip-flopping tariffs to the exodus of its sister brand, Polestar, there have been a ton of changes in a relatively short period of time that has been difficult for the Swedes to keep up with.
 
In its third-quarter earnings call last week, Volvo's leadership admitted that it was struggling to make its endeavors in the U.S. lucrative and that customer optimism in the brand has hit a point not seen in half a century.
 


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Volvo Is Getting Crushed In The US Market

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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