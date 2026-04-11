Volvo Is Getting Crushed In The US Market

Volvo is having some trouble adapting to the fast-paced auto market changes in the U.S. From flip-flopping tariffs to the exodus of its sister brand, Polestar, there have been a ton of changes in a relatively short period of time that has been difficult for the Swedes to keep up with. In its third-quarter earnings call last week, Volvo's leadership admitted that it was struggling to make its endeavors in the U.S. lucrative and that customer optimism in the brand has hit a point not seen in half a century.



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