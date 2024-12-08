Volvo Jacks Up EX90 Prices After Deleting Key Tech Features

Volvo has yet to start deliveries of the all-electric EX90 in the U.S., and already, it has jacked up prices to more than $81,000, all while revealing that local models will lack a slew of safety features at launch.
 
When first announced, Volvo said the EX90 would start at $77,990 in the U.S. However, the price has since been raised to $81,290, including a $1,295 destination charge – an increase of $3,300. Joe Origoni, Volvo Car USA’s head of customer care, stated that the price adjustment was implemented on May 1.


