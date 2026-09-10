Volvo Kills The EX40 Electric Crossover In The US

The Volvo EX40, the Swedish automaker’s first mass-produced electric model, is being discontinued from the United States market. The electric crossover, which began life as the XC40 Recharge back in 2019, received yet another facelift for the European market, where it will continue to be sold alongside the EC40.

In the U.S., the coupe-like EC40 was dropped after the 2025 model year, and now the EX40 is joining that list, which also includes the entry-level EX30. All of this means the EX60 will become the de facto entry-level EV for Volvo in the U.S.